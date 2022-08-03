Two regional candidates advance in Ohio special primary

OHIO (WSAZ) - A state GOP House and Senate race were contested Tuesday in our region during the special primary election in Ohio.

According to unofficial results, Shane Wilkin defeated Thomas Hwang by 7,663 to 2,081 votes in the Republican race for State Senate District 17. Wilkin will advance to the November primary.

For State Representative in the Republican race for District 90, Brian Baldridge defeated Calvin Robinson by 3,056 to 424 votes.

Those numbers are from the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.

Despite the state primary held in May, Tuesday’s special election took place as the result of a failure to adopt congressional redistricting maps at the state level.

