Weather service confirms tornado in northern West Virginia

(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup was ongoing Tuesday in a rural area of northern West Virginia from damaged caused by a tornado with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the EF2 tornado briefly touched down Monday night in the state’s Northern Panhandle. No injuries were reported.

The tornado ripped the roofs off some homes, uprooted trees and scattered debris in the Marshall County community of Dallas, news outlets reported.

“Never thought there would be anything like that around these hills,” resident Dave Minch said.

The tornado tracked along the border of Ohio and Marshall counties before heading into Washington County, Pennsylvania, southwest of Pittsburgh, the weather service said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trailer fire reported on School Street
UPDATE: Two trailer homes on School Street are a total loss
Structure fire in Belpre
UPDATE: One fatality confirmed in house fire on Calder Ridge Road
Public safety blue light towers
The City of Parkersburg installs new public safety blue light towers
Kathy S. Eschbacher Miller Obit
Obituary: Miller, Kathy S. Eschbacher
A woman from Charleston faces several charges in connection with the alleged abuse of a child...
Former special education teacher sentenced to 10 years in elementary school battery case

Latest News

Youth summer volunteers take pride in the service they give to patients
Youth summer volunteers take pride in the service they give to patients
Programming alert for over-the-air viewers
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Parkersburg Police Department are investigating a drive-by shooting
Wood County Senior Citizens Association set to distribute vouchers
The Sales Tax Holiday will begin at midnight on Friday, August 5, 2022, and will continue...
W.Va. sales tax holiday to begin August 5