West Virginia attorney general’s motion in favor of Hope Scholarship is denied

The scholarship was recently ruled unconstitutional.
The scholarship was recently ruled unconstitutional.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrissey’s motion to keep the Hope Scholarship running until an appeal case is heard was denied.

The scholarship was recently ruled unconstitutional, shutting the program down.

The Hope Scholarship gives West Virginia students funding to go out of the public school system, whether that’s through homeschooling or private education.

Morrissey calls the scholarship empowering. He says it gives families, who might not otherwise be able to afford it, a choice in their child’s education.

“..., now we’re moving forward to get up to the West Virginia Supreme Court. That’s the key thing. We always thought it would finish there and it’s just been a frustrating process that’s taken a while and I do think that we have a much better chance of prevailing at the West Virginia Supreme Court,” Morrisey said.

Not everyone believes the scholarship is a good idea. In fact, Jack Tinney, the lawyer on the other side of the case, claims it takes money from the public school system. He also says the scholarship hurts low income students as well as students with disabilities. He points out that some students still can’t afford the expenses of education outside of the public system even with the scholarship.

For more details on what people on both sides of the issue are saying, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trailer fire reported on School Street
UPDATE: Two trailer homes on School Street are a total loss
Structure fire in Belpre
UPDATE: One fatality confirmed in house fire on Calder Ridge Road
Public safety blue light towers
The City of Parkersburg installs new public safety blue light towers
Kathy S. Eschbacher Miller Obit
Obituary: Miller, Kathy S. Eschbacher
A woman from Charleston faces several charges in connection with the alleged abuse of a child...
Former special education teacher sentenced to 10 years in elementary school battery case

Latest News

Youth summer volunteers take pride in the service they give to patients
Youth summer volunteers take pride in the service they give to patients
Programming alert for over-the-air viewers
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Parkersburg Police Department are investigating a drive-by shooting
Wood County Senior Citizens Association set to distribute vouchers