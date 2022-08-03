Williamstown gets ready to celebrate their 18th Relay for Life

Williamstown, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown Relay for Life is coming back for its 18th year. This is its second year back since COVID.

The event will be at Thomlinson Park from 6pm - 10:30pm Friday August 5th.

Elaine Bender, the chair of Williamstown’s Relay for Life, said it’s been hard to get volunteers since COVID. She said they are getting help from groups at the high school. The Cross Country team is helping with the luminaria ceremony at 9:30 P.M., and the Drumline is leading the survivor lap.

Elaine said that participants this year can expect entertainment, a car race, a country store, and teams will be doing fundraisers at their campsites. So far, they have seven teams and three vendors.

If you haven’t signed up, she said there is still time, “You get online to sign up. You can also just show up that night if you want to participate. If you want to buy a luminaria. If you want to patronize our country store. All of that money that we raise goes to the American Cancer Society.

If there is rain, they plan to make a decision by noon on Thursday

Elaine said that if it does rain, they will change locations.

They plan to make a decision by 12 o’clock noon on Thursday.

If they do change locations for weather, there will be a sign in the park and they’ll post it on their Facebook page.

www.relayforlife.org/williamstownwv

