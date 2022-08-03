Wood County Senior Citizens Association set to distribute vouchers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Wood County Senior Citizen Association is set to hand out vouchers.

Starting Tuesday August 9th the vouchers will be available for pick up between 1 and 4 PM at the Senior Center on Green Street.

The amount provided by the vouchers has risen to $30 and can be used at any Witten Markets in Wood County.

Emily Wentzel who is the Human Resources Coordinator with Wood County Senior Citizen Association talked about how this helps senior citizens.

Wentzel said, “I hope that the seniors take away that they’re able to access fresh produce. I know the cost of food is rising so this program is great for them to be able to get fresh produce each year.”

There are other dates available for pick up throughout the month of August.

For more information on the other dates, they ask that you visit their Facebook page by searching Wood County Senior Citizens Association.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.