W.Va. sales tax holiday to begin August 5

The Sales Tax Holiday will begin at midnight on Friday, August 5, 2022, and will continue...
The Sales Tax Holiday will begin at midnight on Friday, August 5, 2022, and will continue through Monday, August 8, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.(Pixabay)
By WTAP News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginians in need of materials for the upcoming school year will be able to save money this weekend during the state’s back-to-school Sales Tax Holiday.

During the holiday, certain back-to-school items are exempt from sales tax, such as clothing, school supplies, school instructional materials, laptops and tablets, and sports equipment.

The Sales Tax Holiday will begin at midnight on Friday, August 5, 2022, and will continue through Monday, August 8, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.

The average customer will save at least 6% on every qualified purchase and up to 7% if they purchase the item in a municipality that has imposed a local sales tax.

During the holiday, the following items are exempt from Sales and Use tax:

  • Certain clothing with a purchase price of $125 or less
  • Certain school supplies with a purchase price of $50 or less
  • Certain school instruction material with a purchase price of $20 or less
  • Certain laptop and tablet computers with a purchase price of $500 or less
  • Certain sports equipment with a purchase price of $150 or less

Items purchased for use in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trailer fire reported on School Street
UPDATE: Two trailer homes on School Street are a total loss
Structure fire in Belpre
UPDATE: One fatality confirmed in house fire on Calder Ridge Road
Kathy S. Eschbacher Miller Obit
Obituary: Miller, Kathy S. Eschbacher
Public safety blue light towers
The City of Parkersburg installs new public safety blue light towers
A woman from Charleston faces several charges in connection with the alleged abuse of a child...
Former special education teacher sentenced to 10 years in elementary school battery case

Latest News

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted sat down with community leaders and high school students to...
Ohio Lt. Gov. Husted sits down with leaders and high school students to discuss internships
Wood Co. Technical Center looking to bring enrollment back up
Wood Co. Technical Center looking to bring enrollment back up
W.Va. Central Federal Credit Union helping teachers with “Stuff the Bus”
W.Va. Central Federal Credit Union helping teachers with “Stuff the Bus”
Teachers find ways to beat high prices for back-to-school shopping
Teachers find ways to beat high prices for back-to-school shopping