Youth summer volunteers take pride in the service they give to patients

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The youth summer volunteer program is in its final week at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

The program a total of 12 youth volunteers from ages 16 through 18 got the chance to volunteer at Marietta Memorial Hospital for a minimum of 50 hours.

Many are taking this chance to learn a field they are wanting to be a part of and to potentially add something to their resume.

“Our volunteers are very special people. They do want to make a difference in our lives or patients’ lives,” says Marietta Memorial Hospital volunteer services coordinator, Cindy Hall. “So, that’s probably the biggest thing that they do look at as they do want to make a difference.”

But something most are finding out is the rewarding feeling that comes from the volunteer work and what comes from healthcare.

“I think it’s a great way to get your foot into the door with a hospital first. And it’s not just about getting your community service hours or what most teenagers think,” says volunteer, Mahyla Little. “Actually, had a doctor, Dr. John on two north told me that, ‘You’re not just here to be here. You’re helping one person at a time, making one person’s day at a time.’”

And the youth volunteers get to learn this from both the healthcare workers they hope to be one day and the veteran volunteers at the hospital as well.

“And I’ve been a volunteer for 25 years and I hope I’ve made a difference to some people’s lives. It sure has made mine a lot happier,” says volunteer, Herma Eddy.

Hall says Marietta Memorial Hospital has a total of 181 volunteers with ages from 16 to 96.

The hospital is still accepting people to join as volunteers.

