Arts and entertainment events happening August 4th-7th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Ongoing

Layered & Stitched: 50 Years of Innovative Art Exhibit at the Dairy Barn Art Center, Wed -Sun 12 -5 pm until Sept 4

Narrated Sightseeing Tours on Valley Gem, All Summer, Call for Dates and Times

Blennerhassett Island Boat Trips, All Summer, call for dates and times

The River 2022: Flowing Again Exhibit Tues.-Fri. 10 am-5 pm until Sept. 17

Thursday, August 4th

Artsbridge Summer Music Series, Celebrating 20 Years: “Michael Tobar Jazz Quartet” at Parkersburg City Park, Thurs. 7 pm

Valley Echoes at Muskingum Park, Thurs. 7pm

Friday, August 5th

Master Class Weekend with Charleston Ballet at Schrader Youth Ballet (Classes for 8yr. Olds to Professional Level), Fri.-Sat. Call for times

Brown Baggin’ Thru History at Campus Martius, Fri. 12 pm

Abby Farnsworth Book Signing at J & M Bookstore, Fri. 5-7 pm

First Friday in Marietta Events: Artsbridge Free Art Project: Create a Collage at the Armory Lawn, 5-9 pm Art Walk on Butler St., 5 -9 pm Open Mic at Jeremiah’s Coffee House, 9 pm Sour Mash String Band at Peoples Bank Theatre, 6 pm

Concert and Dinner Series: “Bopfusion Jazz Trio” at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Fri. 6:30 -9:30 pm

Dr Evil & The Basket of Kittens at Mid -Ohio Valley Players, Fri. -Sat. 7 pm, Sun. 3 pm

Point Park Free Concert: REO Survivor, Tribute to REO Speedwagon, Fri. 8-10 pm

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella at the Actors Guild, Fri.-Sat. 8 pm, Sun. 2:30 pm

Confederate Railroad at the Adelphia, Fri. 9 pm

Saturday, August 6th

Riverboat Days: American Queen at the Ohio River Levee, Sat. 8 am

Belpre Homecoming Parade on Washington Blvd. Sat. 10 am

Free Family Showing of Sing 2 at Marietta Odyssey 7 Theater, Sat. 10:30 am

Ink Spots Writers Showcase at Emerson Ave. Library, Sat. 11 am-3 pm

Walshapalooza at Over the Moon Pub & Pizza, Sat. 11 am

Abby Farnsworth Book Signing & Paint Party at Watering Can Studio, Sat. 1-3 pm

Artsbridge Paint Pour Class: Creating a Daisy, Sat. 1-3 pm

Music at the Levee: Kreamy Kreations Band at Marietta Levee, Sat. 6-8 pm

Concert and Dinner Series: “Parkersburg High School Jazz Combo” at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Sat. 6:30-9:30 pm

Four on the Floor at American Legion Post 15, Sat. 8pm-12am

Sunday, August 7th

Open Mic Sundays at Jeremiah’s Coffee House, Sun. 2-4pm

