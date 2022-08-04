Arts and entertainment events happening August 4th-7th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Joe Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
By Henry Grof
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Ongoing

  • Layered & Stitched: 50 Years of Innovative Art Exhibit at the Dairy Barn Art Center, Wed -Sun 12 -5 pm until Sept 4
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tours on Valley Gem, All Summer, Call for Dates and Times
  • Blennerhassett Island Boat Trips, All Summer, call for dates and times
  • The River 2022: Flowing Again Exhibit Tues.-Fri. 10 am-5 pm until Sept. 17

Thursday, August 4th

  • Artsbridge Summer Music Series, Celebrating 20 Years: “Michael Tobar Jazz Quartet” at Parkersburg City Park, Thurs. 7 pm
  • Valley Echoes at Muskingum Park, Thurs. 7pm

Friday, August 5th

  • Master Class Weekend with Charleston Ballet at Schrader Youth Ballet (Classes for 8yr. Olds to Professional Level), Fri.-Sat. Call for times
  • Brown Baggin’ Thru History at Campus Martius, Fri. 12 pm
  • Abby Farnsworth Book Signing at J & M Bookstore, Fri. 5-7 pm
  • First Friday in Marietta Events:
    • Artsbridge Free Art Project: Create a Collage at the Armory Lawn, 5-9 pm
    • Art Walk on Butler St., 5 -9 pm
    • Open Mic at Jeremiah’s Coffee House, 9 pm
    • Sour Mash String Band at Peoples Bank Theatre, 6 pm
  • Concert and Dinner Series: “Bopfusion Jazz Trio” at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Fri. 6:30 -9:30 pm
  • Dr Evil & The Basket of Kittens at Mid -Ohio Valley Players, Fri. -Sat. 7 pm, Sun. 3 pm
  • Point Park Free Concert: REO Survivor, Tribute to REO Speedwagon, Fri. 8-10 pm
  • Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella at the Actors Guild, Fri.-Sat. 8 pm, Sun. 2:30 pm
  • Confederate Railroad at the Adelphia, Fri. 9 pm

Saturday, August 6th

  • Riverboat Days: American Queen at the Ohio River Levee, Sat. 8 am
  • Belpre Homecoming Parade on Washington Blvd. Sat. 10 am
  • Free Family Showing of Sing 2 at Marietta Odyssey 7 Theater, Sat. 10:30 am
  • Ink Spots Writers Showcase at Emerson Ave. Library, Sat. 11 am-3 pm
  • Walshapalooza at Over the Moon Pub & Pizza, Sat. 11 am
  • Abby Farnsworth Book Signing & Paint Party at Watering Can Studio, Sat. 1-3 pm
  • Artsbridge Paint Pour Class: Creating a Daisy, Sat. 1-3 pm
  • Music at the Levee: Kreamy Kreations Band at Marietta Levee, Sat. 6-8 pm
  • Concert and Dinner Series: “Parkersburg High School Jazz Combo” at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Sat. 6:30-9:30 pm
  • Four on the Floor at American Legion Post 15, Sat. 8pm-12am

Sunday, August 7th

  • Open Mic Sundays at Jeremiah’s Coffee House, Sun. 2-4pm

