Football Frenzy First Look: Warren Warriors

In this Football Frenzy First Look, the Warren Warriors are preparing for their upcoming season under new head coach, Jimmy Peyton.

The Warriors are coming in after back to back playoff berths, but this year the players have higher hopes than just a playoff appearance.

“We just want more, it’s not enough. We keep grinding, we keep going and it’s never going to be enough. We want more, we want that title. That’s ultimately the goal, that should be the goal of every team but that’s my goal, that’s our goal and that’s what we’re going to go for,” said Warren senior, Taylor Bowers.

Warren has had a very eventful summer under new head coach Jimmy Peyton. The new leader has loved the growth he has seen from his players.

“They’ve improved every day. We’ve talked about that actually today walking out. You know, while we were watching a film. You know I wanted our guys to understand that our goal is we want to win every day. So we break that down into segments, small pieces,” said Coach Peyton. “You know I want them to show up and understand that their goal is to be a better football player at the end of practice than they were before practice started. So with that and our two a days, if we can just stay focused and very consistent in just improving on the little things. Giving those kids those short term goals to work toward, I think we’re going to find some success there.”

Warren opens up their season on the road against the Belpre Golden Eagles on Aug. 18.

