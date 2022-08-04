Local truckers start a donation drive for Kentucky flooding victims

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The news of catastrophic flooding in Kentucky has horrified people across the U.S.

While it might not be happening here, you can still help. Local trucking companies are making sure of that.

April Robinson’s reaction to the flooding in Kentucky mirrored what many of us felt watching those headlines roll in.

She remembered, “Absolute devastation….for the people down in Kentucky and that’s when we knew we needed to do something to help.”

Now Robinson is ready to make a difference with the help of two local trucking companies, one of which she works for called Marietta Industrial Enterprises Incorporated.

The president of the company, Trent Elliott, explained, “So she contacted Edgell-Jackson. Edgell-Jackson was kind enough to volunteer one of their trailers and we brought it here to our site, where we’re going to be accepting donations.”

Edgell-Jackson Trucking LLC is another local trucking company.

They’re looking for the essentials. This can be water, totes, cleaning supplies, diapers, canned food, or anything else they might need.

Just don’t bring used clothes.

“I hope it takes some of the stress off of them - a little bit of relief. They’ve literally lost their homes, some have lost their lives…,” Robinson said.

The truck will be leaving for Kentucky on the 19th.

The goal is to fill the truck.

Elliott said, “We want it to be completely full from floor to ceiling with canned goods, bottled water, diapers, blankets, flashlights, shovels, anything that might be of use to the people who have lost so much.”

They just need the community’s help to make their vision a reality.

Robinson said, “Our community is a pretty great community and everyone’s wonderful about stepping up and helping those that are in need and that’s what we’re here to do.”

If you want to donate, the truck is at 17943 State Route seven south behind the Par Mar store.

It’s open from 7am to 5pm.

Call Robinson at 740-525-5338 for after-hour donations.

