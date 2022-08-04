Milford indicted on 15 counts by Washington County Grand Jury

Milford Eagle III, 27-years-old
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 4, 2022
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A Belpre man police arrested and charged with rape involving a one-year-old has been indicted on 15 counts.

27-year-old Milford Eagles, III was indicted on six counts of first-degree felony rape, five counts of second-degree felony Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, and three counts of fourth-degree felony Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person by the Washington County Grand Jury.

According to court documents, the indictments stem from incidents that happened at Milford’s home between December 1, 2021, and July 14, 2022.

Because the victim is a minor, the child’s identity is not being released.

Milford was arrested on July 20, 2022, following an investigation involving the Belpre Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau, and Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task.

Belpre man arrested and charged with rape involving one-year-old

According to a news release, the investigation started after the Internet Crimes Against Children Tip line notified the Belpre Police Department about a file that showed an infant being sexually assaulted by an adult male.

During the investigation, authorities found video another video file on the phone that showed an infant child being assaulted by an adult male. The surroundings in the video appeared to be Eagle’s residence.

A tattoo on the adult’s left hand in the video appeared to be the same tattoo that Eagle has on his hand.

Milford is being held at the Washington County Jail.

