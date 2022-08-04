New Hope Baptist Church gives away free lunch boxes

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The New Hope Baptist Church on Rosemar Road gave away free lunch boxes Wednesday night at the Splash Pad at Parkersburg City Park.

They had 75 lunchboxes filled with treats and 50 goodie bags. They also offered free pizza. They say they ran out of everything in about 20 minutes. The church says this is a great outreach program and they want to do it again.

“We just wanted to come and be a blessing to some kiddos and some families and get them some lunchboxes and that is one less thing they have to buy for back to school,” said Amanda Erlandson, the children’s leader at New Hope Baptist Church.

The church wants to make ‘Splash Back to School’ even bigger next time.

