Obituary: DeQuasie, Dale Franklin

Dale Franklin DeQuasie Jr., 62, of Davisville, passed away on August 1st, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born on August 30th, 1959, a son to the late Dale F. DeQuasie Sr. and Ima Rosetta DeQuasie (Buskirk). Dale served as an operator for Eramet and was a lover of music, fishing, and gardening. He was a talented guitarist who enjoyed playing spider solitaire and watching the talented Bob Ross paint. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and collecting old coins and arrowheads. Most importantly, he loved his family and spending precious time with them. He will be greatly missed.

Surviving Dale is his wife, Mary C. DeQuasie (Emerick); children Crystal Duley (Scott Sr.), Karen DeQuasie, Dale L.DeQuasie, and Joe F. DeQuasie; grandchildren Scott Duley Jr., Kyra Duley, Logan Duley, Kyndra Duley, Landyn Duley, Matalynn DeQuasie, Briten Dickel, Davin Dickel, Kizzy Platt, and Aaiden Platt; sister Cristine (Kerry) Sims; brother Edwin (David) DeQuasie; niece Angela Baxter; nephews Dale Sims and Timothy Sims, and his fur baby Henry.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Rebecca Koon (Gerry); nephew Christopher Koon, maternal grandparents Lewis and Francis Buskirk; paternal grandparents Gordy and Garnet DeQuasie; uncle George Buskirk, and fur babies Sweetie, Honey, and Hulk.

A private viewing time will be held for the family at their convenience, with cremation to follow, as per the family’s request.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

