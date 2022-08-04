Obituary: Houchin, Jr., James “Bub” Lowell

By Phillip Hickman
Aug. 4, 2022
James “Bub” Lowell Houchin, Jr., 41, of Arnoldsburg, WV, passed away on August 3, 2022, as a result of a car accident on his way to work for Apex.

He was born In Grantsville, WV, on December 23, 1980, a son of James (Kelly) Houchin, Sr., and the late Karen Bourne.

He is survived by his wife, Erica Houchin; step-son, Trenton Falls; daughter, Cassidy Burrows; sisters, Alicia (Steven) Nicholas and Miranda (Jacob) Nelson; nieces, Annie and Avery Nelson; nephews, Caleb and Cody Nicholas and Tyler and Trenton Nelson; and several other family members.

He loved hunting, buggy riding, and spending time with friends and family.  He was a union pipeline foreman, Local #147.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Rick Metheney officiating.  Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.  Interment will be on his farm.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

