Williamstown Relay for Life event moved indoors

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The possibility of storms and rainy weather is moving Williamstown’s Relay for Life event indoors this weekend.

Carmen Hathaway with the American Cancer Society says the forecast is prompting the move.

Friday’s event will now be held at the First Baptist Church in Williamstown, starting with opening ceremonies at 6 p.m.

Hathaway says the annual event is open to the public and will celebrate Cancer Survivors and pay tribute to those who have or are battling cancer.

The survivor’s first lap is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. It will be led by Grand Marshal Patricia Brown.

A luminary ceremony is set for 9:30 p.m., and closing ceremonies will take place starting at 10 p.m.

Relay For Life of Williamstown 2022

Event Schedule for Friday, August 5, 2022

1st Baptist Church of Williamstown

* Venue change due to inclement weather. Schedule as of 8/42022, subject to change at event

4:00 p.m. All Campsites set up & Relay to Relay!

5:00 p.m. Team check-in begins: Information

Check in Purse & Pie Auction Items—Information

Check in Road to Recovery Car—Information

Cancer Survivor Check-In Begins – Desk in Lobby

Country Store (Bag Raffle) Opens—Lobby

6:00 p.m. Opening Ceremonies— Stage

National Anthem performed by Tonya Holbrook

Opening Prayer - Jacob Tomblinson from Evergreen Bible Church

Opening remarks from Elaine Bender Event Lead Volunteer

Grand Marshall Introduced—Patricia Brown

Welcome from Honorable Mayor, Paul Jordan

Special Presentation by Blennerhassett Corvette Association with Dee Flagg, Treas.

Guest Speaker—Dr. Ryckman, Radiation Oncologist from WVU Medicine at Camden Clark Medical Center

American Cancer Society Mission Statement read by Elaine Bender, Event Lead

Corporate Sponsors Announced

6:20 p.m. Survivors 1st lap led by Grand Marshal Patricia Brown.

Caregivers join for 2nd lap

6:30 p.m. Team Campsite FUNdraisers begin –all around the room.

Vendors Open

Team Laps—All walk.

Announcements

6:40 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Music to enjoy– Stage

Teams have Raffles, Food, Games, & More at their Campsites, please visit all of them.

7:00 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. Purse & Pie Auction (anyone can bid/buy) conducted by Mike Voshel, Auctioneer – Stage

7:45 p.m. Road To Recovery Grand Prix Line up – TBA

7:50 p.m. Road to Recovery Grand Prix Race—TBA

8:20 p.m. Smith Family Singers—Stage

9:00 p.m. Last Call to purchase Luminaria

9:15 p.m. Country Store Last Call to take a chance on a cool prize (closes at 9:30)—Church Lobby

9:30 p.m. Luminaria Ceremony - Cameron Kouns

Prayer by Pastor Elizabeth Campbell-Maleke, First Presbyterian Church

Memorial Lap—Everyone Walk a lap to Remember our Loved Ones.

Flute Solo by Marijean Stockwell

10:00 p.m. Closing Ceremony - Stage

Country Store Drawing—Winners Announced

Please try to be present to collect your winnings

Closing Remarks – Elaine Bender Event Lead Volunteer

Total Raised to-date announced

Awards announced

Event Website: www.relayforlife.org

Event Facebook Page: Williamstown Relay For Life

American Cancer Society Website: cancer.org

