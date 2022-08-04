Your Good News: Active military member mows veteran’s lawns for free

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man from Vienna who is an active military member is paying it forward to veterans in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Master Sergeant Chad Emrick has tried to find a way to give back to veterans to thank them for their service.

“I’ve always tried to look at it as a way of, ‘how can I give back, you know, what can I do?’,” Emrick said. “And, you know, it’s funny that we say thank you, we do a lot of things, but you know, it’s the physical labor sometimes that people aren’t willing to put out. You can say thank you, but actions speak louder than words.”

Emrick put out on social media around the Fourth of July and Veterans Day that he would offer free lawn care service to veterans so they can take pride in their yard and celebrate the holiday. He said sometimes veterans have even reached out to him for help with handyman jobs or to have someone to talk to and connect with.

Emrick hopes this will inspire others to do good work and return the favor to someone else.

“So I’ve done it throughout the year and have focused on those holidays specifically for veterans, but I have put out in the fall and in the spring to various cleanups for individuals that are, you know, whether they’re disabled or just elderly or they can’t do it on their own. Just put it out there. ‘Look, you need some help around the house doing some lawn care. Just give me a shout. And I’ll come to help you.’ ”

Morrison Incorporated will make a $100 donation to Jackson County Hunting Heroes in Emrick’s name. Jackson County Hunting Heroes work with veterans that have PTSD or physical disabilities.

Emrick said you can reach out to him on Facebook if you’re looking to have him help out.

“My thing to everybody overall would just be, always remember to thank a veteran,” Emrick said. “If you see them with their hat on, you see him with a pin. Their sacrifices are still real. So take time to say thank you.”

