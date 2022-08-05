4 critically injured in lightning strike near White House

The four people were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.
The four people were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four people have been critically injured after a lightning strike outside the White House, fire officials said Thursday.

The District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said the four people were injured in Lafayette Park, located directly outside the White House complex.

They were all taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

A portion of the park remained closed Thursday evening with emergency crews at the scene.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Parkersburg Police Department are investigating a drive-by shooting
Trailer fire reported on School Street
UPDATE: Multi-structure fire on Core Road ruled arson; suspect arrested
Public safety blue light towers
The City of Parkersburg installs new public safety blue light towers
Milford Eagle III, 27-years-old
Milford Eagle, III indicted on 15 counts by Washington County Grand Jury
Programming alert for over-the-air viewers

Latest News

Marietta Police Dept. opening hiring pool, seeing low amount of applicants
Marietta Police Dept. opening hiring pool, seeing low amount of applicants
Fort Frye Local Schools receives over $240 thousand in funds for school safety
Fort Frye Local Schools receives over $240 thousand in funds for school safety
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
US declares health emergency over monkeypox outbreak
Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police...
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America