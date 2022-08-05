Belpre Homecoming parade route for August 5

WTAP News @ 5
By Kheron Alston
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Belpre Area Chamber of Commerce will hold their annual parade tomorrow.

The parade is expected to start at 10 a.m. and last about two hours.

This will be the 90th homecoming celebration for the Belpre Homecoming. Homecoming coordinator Terri Klingenberg explains the route of the parade tomorrow.

“The homecoming parade starts at Belpre high school and comes up Walnut St. to Washington BLVD. from Washington BLVD clear through town all the way up House Grove Park,” Klingenberg said.

With the expectation of rain Klingenberg expects the parade to go on unless there is a “torrential downpour.”

WTAP will have an update on the parade is necessary.

