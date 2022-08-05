Burger King district manager is recognized for her dedication and work

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jeannette Jaracauro – or J.J. As some of her coworkers call her – is a district manager for Burger King.

J.J. Has been with the company for 28 years now and has received many awards because of her work.

“Being in this community, being with a company that encourages you to do well,” says J.J. “To grow, to push yourself and kind of nurtures you at the same time, it’s a really good thing. I can’t think of any other place that I would’ve wanted to grow my career.”

J.J. Received the “Doing the Extraordinary” recognition from Burger King as one of the leading district managers in North America.

Her supervisors highlight her dedication and the way she leads many of her coworkers and employees.

From the managers to the newest hires.

“I mean it makes our brand better. It makes our company better. It makes each individual restaurant better that she and put her touch on every restaurant,” says Burger King operations director, Ord Delaney. “And she has this unique ability to be able to know what that restaurant needs and what that restaurant team needs. And she delivers it in such a way that her team respond to her.”

Although J.J. Is receiving this award she remains humble about how she operates the five burger king restaurants she is responsible for.

“There’s nothing better for me than watching people grow, watching them have fun at work, making our customers and community and guests happy,” says J.J. “So, for me it was a little unnerving because it’s just what I do. I don’t think I go above and beyond, but it’s just what I do.”

J.J. Says that one of the areas she takes the most pride in is being able to tap into the potential of all of her employees to create a work environment that is both engaging and fun.

“Her leadership development skills are phenomenal,” says Delaney. “It’s what we enjoy most about her is she’s constantly looking for the next great leader within our organization and trying to bring them up as well.”

“I believe everyone has something to offer the team no matter what their role is, what position they’re in,” says J.J. “And for me, I like watching people kind of have that lightbulb click moment. Like ‘I get that. I understand that. I see how that matters.’”

Delaney says “I can truly say that our company’s long-term success owes a great deal to J.J.’s efforts and identity. She reflects the values of our founder of high standards and good will to all.”

