City of Marietta works to complete playground for upcoming school year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Marietta is looking to complete renovations to the Washington elementary playground/park by the beginning of the school year.

Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher says they focused on concrete work and fencing to ensure the safety of anyone who visited the park.

“The park was really lacking adequate access before these improvements so as far as wheel chair accessibility there was no way to get the users that are in wheelchairs or family members that are in wheelchairs in. There was an old ramp that was settling and it was not safe,” Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher said.

Schlicher says he hopes a park for disabled children can be built in the coming years.

