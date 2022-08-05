City of Marietta works to complete playground for upcoming school year

WTAP News @ 5
By Kheron Alston
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Marietta is looking to complete renovations to the Washington elementary playground/park by the beginning of the school year.

Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher says they focused on concrete work and fencing to ensure the safety of anyone who visited the park.

“The park was really lacking adequate access before these improvements so as far as wheel chair accessibility there was no way to get the users that are in wheelchairs or family members that are in wheelchairs in. There was an old ramp that was settling and it was not safe,” Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher said.

Schlicher says he hopes a park for disabled children can be built in the coming years.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Parkersburg Police Department are investigating a drive-by shooting
Milford Eagle III, 27-years-old
Milford Eagle, III indicted on 15 counts by Washington County Grand Jury
Trailer fire reported on School Street
UPDATE: Multi-structure fire on Core Road ruled arson; suspect arrested
Man wanted for escaping home confinement
Man wanted for escaping from home confinement
A police chase over a stolen vehicle ended in a crash.
Police chase over stolen vehicle ends in crash

Latest News

Rose Hill Water Association issued a Boil Water Notice Friday, July 8, because of a leak that...
PUB issues boil water advisory for some on Emerson Ave.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Three people facing drug charges after warrant search in Meigs County
Belpre homecoming parade
Belpre Homecoming parade route for August 5
A police chase over a stolen vehicle ended in a crash.
Police chase over stolen vehicle ends in crash