WTAP News @ 6 - Fort Frye Local Schools looks at what’s new with the upcoming year
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - As the time for school gets closer, Fort Frye Local Schools is looking ahead to what’s new in its district.

Fort Frye Local Schools is taking a focused approach on student mental and physical health.

Superintendent Stephanie Starcher says the district will be looking to take part in months dedicated to different health needs and being there for its students.

“Fort Frye is continuing its very thorough wellness programming that we offer. We have monthly themes with opportunities for kids. For example, ‘distance challenge,’ which gets the kids up and moving. Family members can participate in that challenge if they like. We have themes, so in September, it’s suicide and violence prevention. So, you’ll see us offer special programming around suicide prevention,” says Starcher.

Starcher also says that the schools will be looking to add S.T.E.M. programs.

Including an on-site engineering class and robotics program.

A new driver’s education program will also be added and new staff and faculty will be coming with the new schoolyear as well.

