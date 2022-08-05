Fort Frye Local Schools receives over $240 thousand in funds for school safety

BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - “Our schools are older buildings and when schools were built 50 years ago or even longer, we didn’t have the security and safety issues in society that we do today,” says Fort Frye Local Schools superintendent, Stephanie Starcher.

Ohio governor Mike Dewine will be distributing roughly $47 million to nearly 12 hundred schools across the Buckeye state for school safety improvements.

The Fort Frye Local Schools district will be receiving over 240 thousand of those dollars for its four school campuses: Beverly-Center Elementary ($49,426), Salem-Liberty Elementary ($45,019), Lowell Elementary ($46,018), and Fort Frye Middle and High School ($50 thousand each).

“We have a list of a lot of the things that we want to tackle, and this money can be used for that. And we’re really excited,” says Starcher.

Starcher says the list includes putting more secure entrances on school campuses, improve security cameras and improved wireless capabilities for one of the schools.

Starcher says that measures like these are important to take and to make the safety of staff and students a top priority.

“We definitely want our students to feel safe and our staff to feel safe,” says Starcher. “And so, we constantly do a review of our campuses. In the past, we’ve done a safety audit of all of our schools with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Our school resource officer has completed that. More than annually, we regularly run our safety plan and measures in place and discuss ways that we can enhance those.”

Other school districts receiving funds to help with school safety are Belpre City Schools ($50 thousand for Belpre Elementary and $46,345 for Belpre High School) and Marietta City Schools ($50 thousand for Marietta Elementary School).

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.