Fort Frye wins 2022 Washington County golf championship

BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Fort Frye Cadets are the champions of the Washington County golf championship at Lakeside Golf Course in Beverly.

The Cadets as a team shot a combined score of 290, which was 23 shots lower than the runner-ups from Marietta High School.

Fort Frye also had the tournament’s medalist in freshman Chatum Courson, who shot a steady 67.

Here are the final team results.

1) Fort Frye - 290

2) Marietta - 313

3) Warren - 327

4) Belpre - 342

5) Waterford - 355

6) Frontier - 361

