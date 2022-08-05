Fort Frye wins 2022 Washington County golf championship
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) -
The Fort Frye Cadets are the champions of the Washington County golf championship at Lakeside Golf Course in Beverly.
The Cadets as a team shot a combined score of 290, which was 23 shots lower than the runner-ups from Marietta High School.
Fort Frye also had the tournament’s medalist in freshman Chatum Courson, who shot a steady 67.
Here are the final team results.
1) Fort Frye - 290
2) Marietta - 313
3) Warren - 327
4) Belpre - 342
5) Waterford - 355
6) Frontier - 361
