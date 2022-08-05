Fort Frye wins 2022 Washington County golf championship

Fort Frye wins golf championship
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Fort Frye Cadets are the champions of the Washington County golf championship at Lakeside Golf Course in Beverly.

The Cadets as a team shot a combined score of 290, which was 23 shots lower than the runner-ups from Marietta High School.

Fort Frye also had the tournament’s medalist in freshman Chatum Courson, who shot a steady 67.

Here are the final team results.

1) Fort Frye - 290

2) Marietta - 313

3) Warren - 327

4) Belpre - 342

5) Waterford - 355

6) Frontier - 361

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Parkersburg Police Department are investigating a drive-by shooting
Trailer fire reported on School Street
UPDATE: Multi-structure fire on Core Road ruled arson; suspect arrested
Public safety blue light towers
The City of Parkersburg installs new public safety blue light towers
Milford Eagle III, 27-years-old
Milford Eagle, III indicted on 15 counts by Washington County Grand Jury
Programming alert for over-the-air viewers

Latest News

Fort Frye golf
WTAP News @ 6 - Fort Frye wins golf championship
Warren First Look
Football Frenzy First Look: Warren Warriors
South First Look
Football Frenzy First Look: Parkersburg South Patriots
Fort Frye training camp
Football Frenzy First Look: Fort Frye Cadets