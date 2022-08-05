Local writers will be highlighted at Saturday showcase

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local library is hosting a writers’ showcase this Saturday.

Local writers will get the spotlight.

Four artists from the area will be reading their work as well as talking about their creative process. Each writer will have about an hour block which will end in a question and answer period.

The writers chosen are about as diverse in style as they come. From poetry, to novels, to children books, you’ll hear multiple different takes on the artform.

Featured writer and co-organizer Cole Smith said, “If you’re a creative or if you’re someone who always wanted to write a book you’re definitely going to resonate with one or more of us because we have different projects and we have different processes…,”

The event will take place at the Parkersburg and Wood County Public Library’s Emerson Avenue location.

It will last from 11 AM to 3 PM.

