Man wanted for escaping from home confinement

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office reports that Anthony Lamont Benson of Parkersburg absconded from home confinement on August 4, 2022.

Anthony was ordered on home confinement for Bond Supervision by Judge Beane of Wood County.

There is now a warrant on file for escape for Benson’s arrest. If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Anthony Lamont Benson, please call the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at 304-424-1834 or through the 911 Communication Center.

