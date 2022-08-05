Marietta Police Dept. opening hiring pool, seeing low amount of applicants

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Some police departments say it has been hard to recruit new officers.

The Marietta Police Department is looking for more applicants.

The department’s captain, Ryan Huffman says that the force is seeing less applicants each year.

He says they only got 20 applicants for the department’s most recent hiring pool.

“So, originally, we had 20. We were, I think, down to 14 going into the written. Somewhere close to there. And we only had four people that we were able to look at that passed everything by the end,” says Huffman.

You can click on the link to apply for the hiring pool.

You must be at least 21 years old and have a high school education or GED equivalent.

