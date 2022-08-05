Obituary: Barker, Pamela Kay

Pamela Kay Barker, 78, of Vienna, passed away on August 3, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born on January 1, 1944, in Des Moines, IA, and was the daughter of the late Dwight Everette and Marie LaVon Allen Biddle.

She previously worked for a Credit Bureau until her children were born and then devoted her life to her family. She enjoyed crafting, crocheting, sewing, and road trips. She enjoyed going to flea markets and yard sales.

Pamela is survived by two children, Penni Swearingen (Paul), and Tim Barker (Sheri); four grandchildren, Colton Saylor (Morgan Cunningham), Jacob Barker (Sam), Alyssa Barker, and Hannah Curtis; and one sister, Deborah Ellen Biddle Badger.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Burley Marvin Barker; one sister, Joyce Eileen Biddle Piper; and grandson, Brandon M. Barker.

There will be no public service or visitation.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Human Society of Parkersburg, 530 29th Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

