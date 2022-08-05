Obituary: Bradley, Mark Francis

Mark Francis Bradley, 52, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at home peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born on September 15, 1969, in Marietta to Gertrude and Charles Roger Bradley.

Born and raised in Marietta, Mark graduated from Marietta High School in 1987 and Ohio University in 1991. He played baseball for the Ohio Bobcats, helping the team win the conference championship in 1991 and earned a berth in the NCAA tournament. Mark was a 4-time Hall of Famer (MHS, MOV, OU, and Life). After baseball and graduation, Mark earned a master’s degree in Business Administration in 1998, also from Ohio University. After serving as the 20th president of People’s Bank, Mark joined Magnum Magnetics in 2010, where another great support group and family was born. Someone once said, “when Mark was here at the bank, we all wanted his job, and now that he’s gone to Magnum, we all want his job.” Mark played a little golf (2-time MCC Club Champion ‘11, ‘20, that calls for a sure, sure). As a side hustle, Mark broadcasted local high school and college sports on WMOA for 30 years, including being at the mic for 3 National Championships in ‘06, ‘11, and ‘12. He and his wife, Tammi Bradley, have two daughters: Emilee and Gabrielle Bradley.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Tammi; two daughters, Emmie (fiancé Alec Hinton) and Gabby; mother, Gert Bradley; brother, Charles Bradley II (Kim); sister, Beth Maxon; mother-in-law, Vicki Hull; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and one nephew. Mark is also survived by an enormous amount of loving and caring friends. Is he gone? No, no, he’s alive and well in all he touched.

He is preceded in death by his father, Roger Bradley; father-in-law, David Hull; and brother-in-law, D.J. Maxon.

Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with a Vigil service at 2:00 p.m.

Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 8, 2022, at The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, with The Rev. Msgr. John Michael Campbell celebrating.

Memorial donations can be made to the Team Bradley Fund at the Marietta Community Foundation located at 100 Front St. Marietta, Ohio 45750.

The fund will honor Mark’s memory and the support group he has to benefit children in our area.

Memorial donations can be made to the Team Bradley Fund at the Marietta Community Foundation located at 100 Front St. Marietta, Ohio 45750.

