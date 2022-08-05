Obituary: Chambers, Nancy Claire

Nancy Claire Chambers, age 68, of Owenton, KY, and formerly of Belpre, OH, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital in Lexington, KY.

Born November 4, 1953, in Parkersburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late Claire and Donita Elder Chambers and was preceded in death by two infant siblings. Nancy was a 1971 graduate of Belpre High School, where she was a member of Sing Out! Parkersburg and went on to attend Alderson-Broaddus College in Phillipi, WV. She began her career as a Unit Secretary at St. Joseph Hospital in Parkersburg, WV, went on to work for Professional Billing & Collections, and eventually retired from Women’s Care of the Bluegrass in Frankfort, KY. Nancy was an accomplished musician who loved playing piano and trumpet and giving piano lessons. She organized the first Belpre High School Alumni Band. She spent over 20 years as a ‘baton-mom’. Nancy was also a talented seamstress and an avid Disney fan who enjoyed visiting Disney Parks as well as being an extensive collector.

She will be missed by her daughter, Tonya (Kelly) Hash, and her grandchildren, Geoffrey and Kelsey Hash. Her brother, Daniel Chambers, also survives.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to flood relief in Letcher County, Kentucky, through EKY Heritage Foundation, Inc./Pine Mountain Partnership at the following address: pmp-ky.com.

A memorial service will be held at 2 pm Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Belpre, OH. Visitation will be 6-8 pm Friday, August 12, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.