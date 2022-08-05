Obituary: Gum, Jeannette Louise (Coffindaffer)

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Jeannette (Jeanie) Coffindaffer Gum, 82, entered her Heavenly Home. She had been in the loving care of Reflections Assisted Living, Myrtle Beach, SC, and was surrounded by family when she entered Heaven.

She was born March 3, 1940, in Big Isaac, WV, the daughter of the late Judson and Mary Coffindaffer. She graduated from Doddridge County HS in 1958, was a charter member of New Hope Baptist Church, and worked for the Internal Revenue Service and Kauffman-Lattimer Co.

She is survived by three daughters, Tammy Ryan (Ron) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Janie Beaty (Scott) of Parkersburg, Billie Jean Charlton (Brian) of Aynor, SC, and four granddaughters, Jessica and Samantha Beaty, Rebecca Ryan, and Taylor Charlton. She is also survived by one sister, Patty Dennison (Bob-deceased) of Orville, OH, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill, and one brother, Jack Coffindaffer (Janice) of Homosassa Springs, FL.

Bill and Jeanie loved spending time at their beach house in Myrtle Beach, SC, and after Bill’s death, Jeanie made it her home. She loved her family and took great joy in celebrating life with them.

Viewing will be at New Hope Baptist Church Saturday, Aug. 13, 12:00 – 2:00 PM. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Rev. Larry Miller officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen North Cemetery, Parkersburg, WV, immediately following the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

