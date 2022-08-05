Obituary: Johnston, Peggy Jean

Peggy Jean Johnston, 82, of Parkersburg, passed away on August 4, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late Pearl and Ruby Sylvis Life.

She had at one time worked as a Caregiver with JCDC Social Services of Parkersburg. She enjoyed sewing and was very creative and made the clothing for concrete ducks. She was an avid bowler.

She is survived by he son, Chris Johnston (Wendy) of Parkersburg; Her grandchildren, A’lan, Amber, Ronald, and Heather. Her siblings Eva Thorn (Emery), Pearl Life Jr. (Judy), Tony Life ( Trina), Pamela Jones, Janice Jones (George), and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Johnston, one son, Ronald Johnston, and her brothers, John and Charles Life.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-6 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

