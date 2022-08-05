Obituary: Stalter, Marian Justine

Marian Justine Stalter, 88, of Grove City, Ohio, died peacefully Thursday, August 4, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family, that will deeply miss her. She was born November 21, 1933, to Herbert J. and Clara (Bauerbaach) Huck.

Marian married Dale Thomas Stalter on July 12, 1934, and together they had six children.

Marian graduated from Lowell High School in 1951 and was a homemaker. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Grove City, Ohio, and was involved with the Catholic Woman’s Club. She was an avid gardener and sold all the fruits and vegetables at her stand known as “The Little Red Barn” on Grove City Rd. Her ministries were many. She was known to pick up perishable items from the local grocery stores and deliver these items to senior centers and homeless shelters in the Columbus area. She earned 1st place in the 2000 Malibu Woman Classic with the Grove City Golden Racers for Malibu Grand Prix racing; she enjoyed clogging and square dancing with her friends.

She is survived by six children, Dennis Stalter, Madonna (Cris) Cummins, Dr. Marvin (Lisa) Stalter, Kevin (Jill) Stalter, Timothy Stalter, and Gary Stalter (Jorge Rosado), four brothers, Virgil (Martha), Max (Tess), Neil (Joyce) and Kenny Huck, three sisters, Lillian Schilling, Grace Randolph and Evelyn (Kenneth) Arnold, ten grandchildren, Sarah, Sean, Ashton, Riley, Kyle, Ryan, Tyler, Kelly, Amelia, and Bryce. Three great-grandchildren, Vayda, Levi, and Addyson, and many nieces and nephews. Sisters and brothers-in-law, Bob Schwendeman, Hellen (Fred) Emert, Carol Webb, Donna (Joe) Ball.

Marian was preceded in death by her husband Dale Thomas Stalter on November 23, 2018, her parents, in-laws, brothers, Joseph Huck, Robert Huck, and Jerry Huck, sisters, Bertha Huck and Jeanette Schwendeman, and sister-in-law Pat Huck, brothers-in-law Charles Schilling, Roger Randolph and Fred Webb.

Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be at 2 pm on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church with The Rev. David Gaydosick celebrating. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 6 to 8 pm at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with a Vigil service held at 7 pm.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.