Obituary: Weekley, Norman (Lee) Hodge

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Norman (Lee) Hodge Weekley, 80, of Parkersburg, passed away on August 8, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.

He was born in Michigan on February 8, 1942, a son of the late Lee Wesley Weekley and Margaret Belle (Hodge) Weekley.

Norman retired from GE Plastics with 37 years of service and Enterprise Car Rental with 13 years of service.  He was a 1960 graduate of Philippi High School and was in the United States Army.

Norman loved his family, his pets, golfing in the Woodridge Seniors League, music, westerns, and the Pittsburgh Pirates.  He was a 50year Mason in the Cairo Lodge and a Shriner.  He was also a Member of Stephenson United Methodist Church.

Norman is survived by two sisters, Nancy Hall (Larry) of Bridgeport, WV, and Pam Spencer of Bridgeport, WV, a sister-in-law, Joan Spencer of Clarksburg, WV, a brother-in-law, Ronald Hunt of Saltwell, WV, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Sharon Sue (Hunt) Weekley, two brothers-in-law, Roger Spencer and Bill Spencer, and sister-in-law, Judy Hunt.

Service will be Tuesday at 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg, with Reverend Gene Full officiating.  Interment will follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Barbour County, WV.  Visitation will be Monday 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

