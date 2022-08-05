Obituary: Young, Valerie

Valerie Young, 60, of Vienna, WV, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the James Cancer Center in Columbus, OH, with her loving husband by her side.

She was born July 25, 1962, in Pearisburg, VA, a daughter of Ellen Ratcliffe and the late Roy Ratcliffe.

Valerie was a 1980 graduate of Princeton High School in Princeton, WV. She received her real estate education from WVU Parkersburg and Hondros College in Columbus, OH, where she was licensed to work in both states. Valerie specialized in residential sales and held the designations of CRS (Certified Residential Specialist), ABR (Accredited Buyers Representative), and GRI (Graduate Realtor Institute). She was very active in the Parkersburg Area Association of Realtors, where she received the Realtor of the Year award in 2005 and served on various committees, and participated in many projects to benefit the community. Valerie was also a talented wreath maker and decorator; where along with her sister, established the brand known as “The Property Sisters.” She loved working with many charities in the area and was always willing to lend a helping hand to many in her community.

In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by a very special aunt, Patty Lucas, and her father-in-law, James Young, Sr.

Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, her husband of 36 years, James Young Jr., her brother, Chuck Ratcliffe; her sister, Myra (Larry) Dyer; special nieces, Jessica (Geoffrey) Nathan, Ashley Ratcliffe, Brittany (Lisa) Riffe-Ries, Hannah (Nick) Nowlin; nephew, John Walters; and special great-nephews; Jack, Liam, Arlo, and Weston; mother-in-law, Helen Young; and sister-in-law, Cheryl Walters.

Following Valerie’s wishes, she has been cremated, and a gathering for family and friends will be held from 1 PM-3 PM on Saturday, August 20th, 2022, at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to Old Man Rivers at 703 Pike St. Parkersburg, WV 26101.

