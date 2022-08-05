Police chase over stolen vehicle ends in crash

A police chase over a stolen vehicle ended in a crash.
A police chase over a stolen vehicle ended in a crash.(wcax)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A police chase over a stolen vehicle ended in a crash.

According to authorities, it started with a bridge camera catching a stolen vehicle in its footage. Belpre police then confirmed it was stolen and were led on a pursuit.

The chase went from Belpre into Parkersburg, where Parkersburg police joined, leading the pursuit.

The driver ended up crashing near GoMart and Sonic.

Authorities say there were already warrants out for both the driver and passenger.

This is a developing story. WTAP will keep you informed as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Parkersburg Police Department are investigating a drive-by shooting
Milford Eagle III, 27-years-old
Milford Eagle, III indicted on 15 counts by Washington County Grand Jury
Trailer fire reported on School Street
UPDATE: Multi-structure fire on Core Road ruled arson; suspect arrested
Man wanted for escaping home confinement
Man wanted for escaping from home confinement
James “Bub” Lowell Houchin, Jr. Obit
Obituary: Houchin, Jr., James “Bub” Lowell

Latest News

WTAP Appalachia Rises
Appalachia Rises: How you can help Eastern Kentucky
An audience member addresses the panel during the question and answer period.
Community leaders host public discussion about addiction
Man wanted for escaping home confinement
Man wanted for escaping from home confinement
Money approved for Jackson Park Pool
Vienna City Council approves money for Jackson Park Pool redesign