Police chase over stolen vehicle ends in crash

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A police chase over a stolen vehicle ended in a crash.

According to authorities, it started with a bridge camera catching a stolen vehicle in its footage. Belpre police then confirmed it was stolen and were led on a pursuit.

The chase went from Belpre into Parkersburg, where Parkersburg police joined, leading the pursuit.

The driver ended up crashing near GoMart and Sonic.

Authorities say there were already warrants out for both the driver and passenger.

This is a developing story. WTAP will keep you informed as we learn more.

