PUB issues boil water advisory for some on Emerson Ave.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Utility Board has issued a boil water advisory for some people living on Emerson Avenue.

According to a news release from the PUB, the advisory is because of a water main break along Emerson Avenue, causing a drop in water pressure in the distribution system. This has created a potential for contamination of water.

The advisory is for people from Emerson Avenue north of Stella Street to 5106 Emerson Avenue and Paddock Green Drive.

According to the release, people in the area should boil their water for one minute and let it cool before using it.

Crews are working the fix the break, and distribution lines will be flushed thoroughly.

Water samples will be tested, and when there is no more concern about the water, the advisory will be lifted.

