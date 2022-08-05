Three people facing drug charges after warrant search in Meigs County

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - Three people are facing drug charges in Meigs County.

Willie Causey, 40 years old of Middleport, Austin Billingsley, 21 years old of Athens, and Stacy Jacks, 44 years old of Middleport, were all charged after a warrant search on August 4.

3 charged in Meigs County (none)

According to a news release from Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, officers from the Middleport Police Department and deputies from the Meigs County Sheriff’s office conducted the search at the Village Manor Apartments in Middleport.

During the search, agents found methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and what they call a large amount of cash.

According to the release, one of the people in the apartment tried to get rid of some of the heroin when agents entered.

The search was conducted after an extensive investigation into drug trafficking at the apartment.

Causey is charged with Possession of Heroin and Tampering with Evidence, Billingsley is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, and Jacks is being held on an active indictment out of Meigs County for Possession of Drugs.

