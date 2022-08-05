Three people facing drug charges after warrant search in Meigs County

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - Three people are facing drug charges in Meigs County.

Willie Causey, 40 years old of Middleport, Austin Billingsley, 21 years old of Athens, and Stacy Jacks, 44 years old of Middleport, were all charged after a warrant search on August 4.

3 charged in Meigs County
3 charged in Meigs County(none)

According to a news release from Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, officers from the Middleport Police Department and deputies from the Meigs County Sheriff’s office conducted the search at the Village Manor Apartments in Middleport.

During the search, agents found methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and what they call a large amount of cash.

According to the release, one of the people in the apartment tried to get rid of some of the heroin when agents entered.

The search was conducted after an extensive investigation into drug trafficking at the apartment.

Causey is charged with Possession of Heroin and Tampering with Evidence, Billingsley is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, and Jacks is being held on an active indictment out of Meigs County for Possession of Drugs.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Parkersburg Police Department are investigating a drive-by shooting
Milford Eagle III, 27-years-old
Milford Eagle, III indicted on 15 counts by Washington County Grand Jury
Trailer fire reported on School Street
UPDATE: Multi-structure fire on Core Road ruled arson; suspect arrested
Man wanted for escaping home confinement
Man wanted for escaping from home confinement
A police chase over a stolen vehicle ended in a crash.
Police chase over stolen vehicle ends in crash

Latest News

Rose Hill Water Association issued a Boil Water Notice Friday, July 8, because of a leak that...
PUB issues boil water advisory for some on Emerson Ave.
Washington Elementary school playground
City of Marietta works to complete playground for upcoming school year
Belpre homecoming parade
Belpre Homecoming parade route for August 5
A police chase over a stolen vehicle ended in a crash.
Police chase over stolen vehicle ends in crash