Vienna City Council approves money for Jackson Park Pool redesign

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna City Council approves funding to redo Jackson Park Pool. Council met Thursday at a special meeting to make a budget revision for the pool. They are paying Omni Resources $285,500. The company is based in Fairmont, West Virginia.

This company will be redesigning the pool with new features. The work is expected to start immediately so the pool can reopen by the next pool season.

