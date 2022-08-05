WTAP Pet of the Week: Salem from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!

WTAP News @ Noon- WTAP Pet of the Week: Salem
By Andrew Noll
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Salem! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Salem is a pit mix! She joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!

Salem is 1.5 years old and loves to run and play as well as going for a little dip in the water.

If you are looking to adopt Salem or any other animals from the Humane Society of Parkersburg, make sure to visit their website http://www.hsop.org and head to the adopt tab to find more information.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Parkersburg Police Department are investigating a drive-by shooting
Milford Eagle III, 27-years-old
Milford Eagle, III indicted on 15 counts by Washington County Grand Jury
Trailer fire reported on School Street
UPDATE: Multi-structure fire on Core Road ruled arson; suspect arrested
Man wanted for escaping home confinement
Man wanted for escaping from home confinement
James “Bub” Lowell Houchin, Jr. Obit
Obituary: Houchin, Jr., James “Bub” Lowell

Latest News

WTAP News @ Noon - WTAP Pet of the Week: Salem
WTAP News @ Noon - WTAP Pet of the Week: Salem
WTAP News @ Noon - Pet of the Week- Gizmo!
Pet of the Week: Gizmo from the Pleasants County Humane Society
WTAP News @ Noon - Pet of the Week - Thor
Pet of the Week: Thor from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley
WTAP News @ Noon - Pet of the Week - Thor
WTAP News @ Noon - Pet of the Week - Thor