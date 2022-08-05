WTAP Pet of the Week: Salem from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Salem! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Salem is a pit mix! She joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!

Salem is 1.5 years old and loves to run and play as well as going for a little dip in the water.

If you are looking to adopt Salem or any other animals from the Humane Society of Parkersburg, make sure to visit their website http://www.hsop.org and head to the adopt tab to find more information.

