Annual Belpre Homecoming Parade avoids rain

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Belpre Homecoming Parade rolled through Belpre this morning.

Many floats were included in the parade such as pageant winners, the Belpre band, BHS football team, BHS volleyball team and more.

Many people come to the annual event as tradition with their children or grandchildren.

One person at the parade is a newcomer but he loves the community like feel it brings every year.

“It’s pretty nice because it’s a good little community and I’m glad my grandkids are growing up in such a nice place here,” Rick Snyder said.

Snyder says every year he now plans to come to the event and it’s something he looks forward to every year.

