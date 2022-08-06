Annual Belpre Homecoming Parade avoids rain

Belpre Homecoming Parade 2022
Belpre Homecoming Parade 2022(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Belpre Homecoming Parade rolled through Belpre this morning.

Many floats were included in the parade such as pageant winners, the Belpre band, BHS football team, BHS volleyball team and more.

Many people come to the annual event as tradition with their children or grandchildren.

One person at the parade is a newcomer but he loves the community like feel it brings every year.

“It’s pretty nice because it’s a good little community and I’m glad my grandkids are growing up in such a nice place here,” Rick Snyder said.

Snyder says every year he now plans to come to the event and it’s something he looks forward to every year.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police chase over a stolen vehicle ended in a crash.
Two arrested after police chase leaves two officers with minor injuries
Man wanted for escaping home confinement
Man wanted for escaping from home confinement
Valerie Young Obit
Obituary: Young, Valerie
Burger King district manager is recognized for her dedication and work
Burger King district manager is recognized for her dedication and work
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Parkersburg Police Department are investigating a drive-by shooting

Latest News

Senate passes the PACT Act, providing more healthcare benefits for veterans affected by toxic...
WTAP News @ 11 - PACT Act passing reaction
Williamstown held the 18th annual Relay For Life indoors.
Williamstown Relay For Life continues indoors despite heavy rains.
Flood Donations
Veterans collected donations to help Kentucky flood victims
sales tax holiday
Sales Tax Holiday weekend for Ohio and West Virginia