Caught on camera: Officers free raccoon caught in mayonnaise jar

Police officers in Wisconsin helped rescue a young raccoon who got its head stuck in a mayonnaise jar. (Source: Middleton Police Department)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (CNN) - It was an unusual emergency call in Wisconsin.

Officers responded to a call about a young raccoon who got its head stuck in a mayonnaise jar.

The officers were able to free the little rascal with some patience and creativity.

They told the raccoon to consider better dining options after letting him free.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Parkersburg Police Department are investigating a drive-by shooting
A police chase over a stolen vehicle ended in a crash.
Two arrested after police chase leaves two officers with minor injuries
Milford Eagle III, 27-years-old
Milford Eagle, III indicted on 15 counts by Washington County Grand Jury
Trailer fire reported on School Street
UPDATE: Multi-structure fire on Core Road ruled arson; suspect arrested
Man wanted for escaping home confinement
Man wanted for escaping from home confinement

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi walks upon her arrival at the U.S. Yokota Air...
North Korea calls Pelosi ‘destroyer of international peace’
People watch from the gallery before a vote is held on Senate Bill 1 during a special session...
Indiana Legislature 1st to approve abortion ban post Roe
Senate passes the PACT Act, providing more healthcare benefits for veterans affected by toxic...
WTAP News @ 11 - PACT Act passing reaction
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
Alex Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million to parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies