Football Frenzy First Look: Waterford Wildcats

By Evan Lasek
Published: Aug. 6, 2022
WATERFORD, Ohio. (WTAP) -

In this Football Frenzy First Look, the Waterford Wildcats discuss their big summer of workouts and how their new look team has played so far after the departure of last years senior players.

The Wildcats are coming off an 8-3 season this past year that ended in the playoffs.

This year, the Wildcats are regrouping after a good group of seniors graduated from the program, paving the way for a new look varsity team.

The team has had a great summer and with a new starting quarterback, the Wildcats are feeling prepared for this upcoming season.

Waterford opens their season on Aug. 19.

