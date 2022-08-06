Sales tax holidays for Ohio and West Virginia

sales tax holiday
sales tax holiday(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Many parents are looking for deals to help get the kids ready to go back to school.

Both Ohio and West Virginia have a sales tax holiday to help this weekend.

The sales tax holiday in both Ohio and West Virginia are underway, and will continue through the weekend.

During the holidays clothing and school supplies can be bought without taxes to a certain amount.

Flite Freimann is the director for the Washington County Department of Job and Family Services says this a good way for families to save money.

Freimann said, “With the inflation, with the increase in gas prices, with the increased energy prices that we’re seeing, this sales tax holiday coming this year is going to be a major boom for our families here.”

In Vienna Friday families were out looking for back to school deals hoping to take advantage of the tax break.

Kristie Campbell said, “It means a lot because we have five kids so it helps a lot; saving that little bit of tax money.”

Crissy Shepherd said, “If you have multiple children, or even one, it’s helpful because you can use that towards another item, that’s usually about how much it takes off, so that is nice. It’s already hard enough to try and buy for school.”

Heather Lott said, “Well I think right now, just with how the economy and with inflation on everything, any penny saved is important. The sales tax holiday is excellent because 20 or 30 dollars saved is really crucial right now.”

The sales tax holiday will end for Ohio at 11:59 PM Sunday and 11:59 PM on Monday for West Virginia.

Freimann says if people in Washington County need help getting back to school items they should reach out to the Washington County Job & Family Services offices at 740 - 373 - 5513 or your local school district.

For more information on the holidays visit:

Ohio Sales Tax Holiday
West Virginia Sales Tax Holiday

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Parkersburg Police Department are investigating a drive-by shooting
A police chase over a stolen vehicle ended in a crash.
Two arrested after police chase leaves two officers with minor injuries
Milford Eagle III, 27-years-old
Milford Eagle, III indicted on 15 counts by Washington County Grand Jury
Trailer fire reported on School Street
UPDATE: Multi-structure fire on Core Road ruled arson; suspect arrested
Man wanted for escaping home confinement
Man wanted for escaping from home confinement

Latest News

Flood Donations
Veterans collected donations to help Kentucky flood victims
A police chase over a stolen vehicle ended in a crash.
Two arrested after police chase leaves two officers with minor injuries
Fort Frye Local Schools looks at what’s new with the upcoming year
Fort Frye Local Schools looks at what’s new with the upcoming year
Burger King district manager is recognized for her dedication and work
Burger King district manager is recognized for her dedication and work