Veterans collected donations to help Kentucky flood victims

Flood Donations
Flood Donations(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Donations were collected for flood victims in Kentucky.

Over the past three days veterans have been working at Sunset Funeral Home to collect donations for the victims.

Most of the donations were geared towards clean up efforts with mops, buckets, and paper towels being donated among other items.

Dwight Ullman is the General Manager for Sunset Funeral Home and talked about how important the donations are.

Ullman said, “Down there, you know everything has been washed out and so they don’t have access to a lot of things. So we knew how important was and we wanted to help the veterans down there as well as everyone else in the community down there, so we took it on as a project here.”

Jerry Smith is a Veteran Volunteer with Housecalls Hospice and shared what it means to the victims.

Smith said, “If they have lost everything, then this here is going to be a blessing, and that’s what we want them to know. There’s people up here thinking about them, and this is our way of showing our love for them.”

They will be leaving early tomorrow morning to take the trailer down to Neon, Kentucky, to help the residents in that area.

