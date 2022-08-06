Williamstown Relay For Life continues indoors despite heavy rains.

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -Despite heavy rain showers and muggy conditions, the Williamstown Relay for Life was held within the First Baptist Church of WIlliamstown Friday evening.

More than 200 supporters filed in and out of the venue to sample wares, treats, crafts and more...all in support of the American Cancer Society.

A spirited “Purse and Pie” auction for donated items was held, as well as awards for everyone participating.

A luminary lighting ceremony was held shortly before the close of the event Friday night... remembering loved ones that have gone before.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.