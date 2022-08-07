17 year old is shot during robbery

A juvenile was shot during a robbery.
A juvenile was shot during a robbery.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 9:41 PM EDT
BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - A 17 year old was shot during a robbery and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

According to officials, Belpre police were dispatched to a report of shots fired on Florence Street around 2 PM Saturday afternoon.

The juvenile had been shot in the abdomen and was taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark then transported to a hospital in Morgantown.

There are currently three suspects.

The investigation revealed that the suspects broke into the minor’s house to steal a firearm.

This is a developing story.

WTAP will keep you up to date with the latest information.

