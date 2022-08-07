Belpre Homecoming came to an end with fireworks

WTAP News @ 11
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Belpre Homecoming went out with a bang this year.

The rain put a slight damper on the celebrations early Saturday afternoon but they were able to resume the festivities once it was safe.

The rest of the evening was a blast and stayed dry enough for their fireworks.

It was a spectacular show to close out their 90th year for the Belpre Homecoming Festival.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile was shot during a robbery.
17 year old is shot during robbery
Burger King district manager is recognized for her dedication and work
Burger King district manager is recognized for her dedication and work
A police chase over a stolen vehicle ended in a crash.
Two arrested after police chase leaves two officers with minor injuries
Valerie Young Obit
Obituary: Young, Valerie
Mark Francis Bradley Obit
Obituary: Bradley, Mark Francis

Latest News

Customers of the Parkersburg Utility Board in the Emerson Avenue area no longer need to boil...
Emerson Avenue area boil advisory lifted
If you are looking to travel down U.S. 50 Sunday, you might want to plan for a detour.
Part of US 50 will be closed Sunday
A motorcyclist was left with minor injuries after getting into an accident with a vehicle.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital with minor injuries from crash
A juvenile was shot during a robbery.
17 year old is shot during robbery