Belpre Homecoming came to an end with fireworks
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
The Belpre Homecoming went out with a bang this year.
The rain put a slight damper on the celebrations early Saturday afternoon but they were able to resume the festivities once it was safe.
The rest of the evening was a blast and stayed dry enough for their fireworks.
It was a spectacular show to close out their 90th year for the Belpre Homecoming Festival.
