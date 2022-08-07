The City of Marietta will flush water lines Monday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Marietta will begin hydrant flushing Monday. It is not expected to impact any of the citizens of Marietta.

The fire department will be flushing the system to purge any excess minerals that have collected in the pipes over time.

Mayor Josh Schlicher says, “we’re looking forward to more improvements with fire suppression and fire equipment and it’s just another way we try to deliver best we can for the citizens.”

The city will also take this time to check each hydrant throughout the city for any faulty issues they may have.

The picture below shows the areas which they will begin the flushing.

Map of Marietta hydrant flushing 0808 (Kheron Alston)

