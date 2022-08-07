Emerson Avenue area boil advisory lifted

By WTAP News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Customers of the Parkersburg Utility Board in the Emerson Avenue area no longer need to boil their water.

This is according to a press release from the Parkersburg Utility Board.

On Friday, customers were notified of an issue with drinking water in the Emerson Avenue area north of Stella Street to 5106 Emerson Avenue and Paddock Green Drive.

Since then, the issue has been corrected.

