House calls hospice celebrates National Purple Heart Day at Veterans Memorial Park

National Purple Heart Day
National Purple Heart Day(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - August 7th represents National Purple Heart Day for veterans across the country.

In Williamstown veterans gathered to honor other veterans who served with them in World War II or the Korean war.

Some veterans were honored with purple heart pins to acknowledge their service. Others gathered simply to celebrate the bravery and courage of war veterans.

The event was put on by House calls hospice and when asked why she put on events like these Sherry Thompson said they are important to everyone living in America.

We at house calls hospice, we love the veterans anytime we can honor a veteran whether they are purple heart or POW. Any veteran that gave their time to serve our country is very, very important to each one of us,” Organizer, Sherry Thompson said.

This is the second annual Purple heart day event and Thompson says she plans on keeping it going as long as veterans are important for us and she doesn’t expect that to ever change.

